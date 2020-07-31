Ohio Pest Control, Inc. in conjunction with the City of Wellston, will be conducting mosquito spraying on Monday, August 3, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. weather permitting.

If inclement weather prevents the spraying, then spraying will be done the following week Monday, August 10, at the same time.

Anyone with respiratory problems should consider closing their windows and shutting off any window unit air conditioners until the fog has dissipated.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments