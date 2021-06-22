WELLSTON — Ohio Pest Control, Inc. in conjunction with the City of Wellston, will be conducting mosquito spraying on Thursday, June 24, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. weather permitting.

If inclement weather prevents the spraying, then spraying will be done the following week Thursday, July 1, at the same time.

Anyone with respiratory problems should consider closing their windows and shutting off any window unit air conditioners until the fog has dissipated.

