JACKSON — The Jackson County Engineer’s Office has changed its addressing procedure. If you need a new address, simply call the office at 740-286-4139 to request one. “If you are installing a new driveway, your address will be assigned when you fill out your driveway permit,” explained Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller. “There is no charge for the driveway permit or address.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments