HOCKING COUNTY - A one-vehicle crash on State Route 328 claimed the life of a New Plymouth woman Thursday night.
Deceased is Tonya G. Ousley, 40. The crash occurred at approximately 8:38 p.m., the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
Ousley's 2008 Ford Escape was traveling north on State Route 328. The vehicle drove off the right side of the roadway, where it overturned and ejected the driver, a press release from the Athens Post stated.
Ousley was pronounced deceased on scene by a representative from the Hocking County Coroner's Office.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Hocking EMS, the Logan Fire Department, the Starr Township Fire Department, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Hocking County Coroner's Office.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.