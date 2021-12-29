New Year’s Day is Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed select days in observance of that holiday.
Village of Coalton
All Coalton Village Offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 30, and Friday, Dec. 31 and will re-open on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at noon. The holiday doesn’t affect the trash pick-up schedule. Rumpke will pick up trash on its normal schedule.
City of Jackson
All City of Jackson Offices/Departments will be closed beginning at noon on Thursday, Dec. 30, and closed Friday, Dec. 31, and will re-open on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Garbage pickup will remain the same for Thursday (Dec. 30), however, Friday’s (Dec. 31) route will be collected on Monday (Jan. 3, 2022) along with Monday’s regular routes.
Village of Oak Hill
All Oak Hill Village Offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and will re-open on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.
City of Wellston
All Wellston City Offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and will re-open on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Friday’s (Dec. 31) garbage will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Jackson County
All Jackson County government offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and will re-open on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Also the Jackson County Title Department BMV will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, and will re-open on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
