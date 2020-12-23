New Year’s Day is Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of that holiday.

Village of Coalton

The Coalton Village Office will be closed (Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2021), and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The holiday does affect the trash pick-up schedule. Trash will be picked up on Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021) instead of Friday (Jan. 1, 2021) that week.

City of Jackson

All Jackson City Offices will be closing at noon on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in observance of New Year’s Eve. All city offices will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in observance of New Year’s Day. All city offices will re-open on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Thursday’s (Dec. 31) garbage will remain the same, no change in schedule. Friday’s (Jan. 1, 2021) garbage will be picked up on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, with Monday’s normal route. All garbage is to be at the curbside no later than 6:30 a.m. on the day of pickup.

Village of Oak Hill

The Oak Hill Village Office will be closed (Jan. 1, 2021), and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.

City of Wellston

All Wellston City Offices will be closed (Jan. 1, 2021), and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. In observance of New Year’s Day, trash will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 31, along with the regular trash route. Have your garbage out early as crews will be running double routes.

Jackson County

All Jackson County government offices will be closed (Jan. 1, 2021), and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

