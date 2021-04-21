MILTON TOWNSHIP — No. 12 Hollow Road (Township Road 180) in Milton Township will be closed starting Monday, April 26, for a bridge replacement project. The closing is just north of Mulga Road and the project will last two to three weeks dependent on the weather.

