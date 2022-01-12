The Madison Township Trustees’ Annual Financial Report for 2021 is available for review. To schedule an appointment contact 740-596-2081

Trustee meetings are held the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the township room at the Zaleski School Memorial Park. All meetings are open to the public.

