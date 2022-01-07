OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Union Local School District Board of Education has released its 2022 meeting dates. All meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Oak Hill Middle School/High School Library, located at 5063 State Route 93 in Oak Hill. The dates are Jan. 12 (Organizational Meeting/Regular Meeting), Feb. 16, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, and Dec. 21. Upon request to the Treasurer, the District shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled person to be able to participate.
