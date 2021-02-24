OAK HILL — The Village of Oak Hill, along with the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, are planning to apply for a grant to make improvements in the community. The village is holding a meeting to discuss the proposed grant with residents and to gather their ideas for area projects. The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Liberty Theater Community Center, located at 179 E. Main Street in Oak Hill. For more information call the Village of Oak Hill at 740-682-6301.

