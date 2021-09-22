MCARTHUR - The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that occurred on US-50 near Mile Post 19 in Vinton County, at approximately 7:13 p.m. A 2003 Cadillac CTS was traveling eastbound on US-50 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck and ditch and overturned.
The driver, Samuel Hatley, 62, of Zaleski, Ohio was extricated by mechanical means and transported to Holzer Medical Center by Vinton County Emergency Medical Services. Hatley was then transported to Grant Medical Center by Med-Flight, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Agencies on scene included the McArthur Fire Department, the Vinton County Emergency Medical Services and Vinton County Sheriff Office.
This crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.