JACKSON — Provisional statistics released Monday show fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the three previous years.

During the four-day reporting period, from Thursday, Dec. 23, at 12 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 26, at 11:59 p.m., seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Three of those killed in fatal crashes over the holiday were not wearing an available safety belt.

One of those seven fatal crashes happened on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) in Jackson County. The gentleman, Daniel E. Walton II, 61, of Wellston, crashed on Fairgreens Road. Walton was transported to the local hospital. After his arrival there, he succumbed to his injuries sustained in the single vehicle crash.

Nine people were killed in 2020, which ran from Dec. 24 to 27. In 2019, there were 12 people killed, which ran from Dec. 24 to 25.

Troopers removed 162 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, which is an increase of nearly 12 percent compared to last year. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destination.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

