The Vinton County Emergency Management Agency is announcing Outdoor Siren Testing to be done on Feb. 14 starting at noon. If you have any questions about this or any issues dealing with Emergency Management in Vinton County, please contact my office at 1-740-596-3524. Thanks for your time on this issue.

William Faught, Director of Emergency Management Agency

