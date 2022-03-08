The Vinton County Emergency Management Agency is announcing Outdoor Siren Testing to be done on March 28 starting at noon. If you have any question about this or any issues dealing with Emergency Management in Vinton County, please contact my office @1-740-596-3524. Thanks for your time on this issue.

