JACKSON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today, Thursday, August 26, that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Jackson County tomorrow evening, Friday, August 27.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
“Based on provisional data, there were 637 OVI- related fatal crashes in which 685 people were killed last year in Ohio,” Sergeant P.T. Mercer, interim commander of the Jackson Ohio State Highway Patrol Post, said. “State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrest each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers."
Mercer added, "OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”
The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday (8-27-21) morning.
