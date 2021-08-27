JACKSON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight (8-27-21) on SR-93, in Jackson.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

"If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink," said Sergeant P.T. Mercer, interim commander of the Jackson Ohio State Highway Patrol Post. "Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired."

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

