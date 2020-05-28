JACKSON — Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller has announced that Pattonsville Road (County Road 10) in Lick Township will be reduced to one lane of traffic, between the two legs of Rice Road for the TransCanada pipeline project.
Miller explained that traffic will be maintained by a set of traffic lights for approximately 45 days starting Friday, May 22.
“Please use extreme caution when traveling in this area and be patient so we can keep everyone safe,” Miller said.
