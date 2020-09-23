MILTON TOWNSHIP — Pattonsville Road (County Road 10) in Milton Township will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 28, for approximately one to two weeks depending on the weather. The closing is to replace the pipes in two different locations just east of State Route 327. These pipes were damaged in the February 2018 flood event. Per Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller, the best detour route is via Ridgeland Road and Keystone Furnace Road.

