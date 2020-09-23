MILTON TOWNSHIP — Pattonsville Road (County Road 10) in Milton Township will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 28, for approximately one to two weeks depending on the weather. The closing is to replace the pipes in two different locations just east of State Route 327. These pipes were damaged in the February 2018 flood event. Per Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller, the best detour route is via Ridgeland Road and Keystone Furnace Road.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.