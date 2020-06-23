JACKSON — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project in Jackson County on County Road 501 (High Street).
It is proposed to replace the structure on County Road 501 (High Street) at the 0.73 mile mark in Jackson County, Ohio. The project is located in the City of Jackson. The new structure will be a single span galvanized truss superstructure. The existing structure was built in 1965.
The project will not require no new right-of-way. No homes or businesses will be removed by the project. The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.
The local detour will be High St. to Main St. to Bridge St. to Chillicothe St. to Wood Ave. The local detour is approximately 1.2 miles.
The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent local. The environmental commitment date is July 31, 2020. The project is currently expected to be awarded April 1, 2021.
Written comments should be submitted by July 3, 2020, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated June 6, 2018, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.
