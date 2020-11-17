SCIOTO TOWNSHIP — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 776 in Jackson County.
It is proposed to replace the structure on SR 776 at the 6.18 mile mark in Jackson County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Scioto Township.
The existing structure is a single span concrete arch on reinforced concrete footings, and was built in 1920. The new structure will be a 8’ x 6’ precast concrete box culvert with full height headwalls.
The project will require approximately 0.68 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along the stream channel, agriculture fields and forested hillside.
The project will require approximately 0.04 acres of temporary right-of-way. The temporary right-of-way is located along an agriculture field.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.
The state detour will be SR 776 to SR 32 to SR 335 to SR 776. The state detour is approximately 14 miles.
The local detour will be SR 763 to CR 73 (Van Fossan East Rd.) to SR 32 to SR 776. The local detour is approximately 4.5 miles.
The funding for the project is 80 percent Federal and 20 percent State. The environmental commitment date is Nov. 1, 2021. The project is currently expected to be awarded Jan. 1, 2022.
Written comments should be submitted by Nov. 28, 2020, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov
