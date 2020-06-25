JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Raysville Road in Jackson Township will be closed starting Monday, June 29, 2020 for approximately one to two weeks for a bridge replacement project. The closing is between Woodrow Hale Road (Township Road 207) and Sparks Road (Township Road 357). There are two different detour routes around this closure but both are narrow, so use extreme caution and drive slowly during this project. The first detour is on the east side of Raysville Road via Woodrow Hale Road and Sparks Road. The second detour is on the west side of Raysville Road via Woodrow Hale Road and Borland Road.
Raysville Road to close for bridge replacement project
