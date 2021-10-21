ZALESKI — American Red Cross volunteers and Zaleski firefighters will be going door-to-door to offer fire safety information and install free smoke alarms on Saturday, Oct. 23, weather permitting.
Zaleski is among many at-risk communities participating in the nationwide Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative. On Oct. 23, Zaleski volunteer firefighters will visit homes to install free smoke alarms. American Red Cross volunteers will share fire safety information with residents and help create an escape plan to practice their two-minute fire drill.
In our ongoing commitment to keep our volunteers and our clients safe, our volunteers will be wearing masks and we ask that residents do the same. If residents do not wish to wear a mask during our visit we will meet with them outside.
To make a special request, Zaleski residents are encouraged to call 844-207-4509 to request your free home safety visit and smoke alarm installation.
