JACKSON — The U.S. Route 35 rest area in Jackson County will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for planned utility work by American Electric Power (AEP). The rest area will be without power during this work, and will be closed to the public until work is completed. The rest area parking lot will remain open. Motorists are advised to plan ahead to utilize alternate locations during this work.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments