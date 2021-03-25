WELLSTON — The City of Wellston has issued a cleanup notice to the public regarding Ridgewood and Bundy Cemeteries. The City says that all decorations and artificial flowers should be removed from both cemeteries by Thursday, April 1, 2021. No décor or artificial flowers shall be permitted until Friday, May 21, 2021, which is approximately one week prior to Memorial Day. The City of Wellston would like to thank everyone for their advanced cooperation as the mowing season is about to begin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.