WELLSTON — The City of Wellston has issued a cleanup notice to the public regarding Ridgewood and Bundy Cemeteries. The City says that all decorations and artificial flowers should be removed from both cemeteries by Thursday, April 1, 2021. No décor or artificial flowers shall be permitted until Friday, May 21, 2021, which is approximately one week prior to Memorial Day. The City of Wellston would like to thank everyone for their advanced cooperation as the mowing season is about to begin.

