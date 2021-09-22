MCARTHUR — Part of Pumpkin Ridge Road and Air Port Road will closed from 1 p.m. to 4:30 during the Vinton County air show Sunday, Sept. 26. Air Port Road will be closed from Pumpkin Ridge to the terminal area during the show. Pumpkin Ridge Road will be closed between Bethel Road and Airport Road. Access to the Air Show during these hours will be made by State Route 328 to Airport Road. Signs will be posted with directions.
Road closing for Vinton County air show on Sept. 26
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.