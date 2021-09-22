MCARTHUR — Part of Pumpkin Ridge Road and Air Port Road will closed from 1 p.m. to 4:30 during the Vinton County air show Sunday, Sept. 26. Air Port Road will be closed from Pumpkin Ridge to the terminal area during the show. Pumpkin Ridge Road will be closed between Bethel Road and Airport Road. Access to the Air Show during these hours will be made by State Route 328 to Airport Road. Signs will be posted with directions.

