RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Department of Transportation has notified Vinton County residents that State Route 683 will be closed starting Monday, May 3 in order to replace a culvert. The project is taking place between Vinton County Road 37 Mount Zion and Richland Township Road 20 Locker Plant Coleman Road. Construction should be completed the following day with the road opening back up on Wednesday.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Attorney Moore pleads not guilty, trial set for June
-
GIRLS BASKETBALL: VC's Bentley steps down as coach after seven years
-
Attorney Moore indicted on rape, gross sexual imposition
-
New Plymouth woman passes in one-vehicle crash
-
McArthur man arrested on multiple counts involving sexual contact with minor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.