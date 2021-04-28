RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — The Ohio Department  of Transportation has notified Vinton County residents that State Route 683 will be closed starting Monday, May 3 in order to replace a culvert. The project is taking place between Vinton County Road 37 Mount Zion and Richland Township Road 20 Locker Plant Coleman Road. Construction should be completed the following day with the road opening back up on Wednesday.

