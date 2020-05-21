The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that the following routes in Vinton County are restricted as of 9:30 a.m., due to partially covered with water:

  • Route 160 between Routes 32 and 324
  • Route 160 between Routes 324 and 349
  • Route 278 between Routes 50 and 677
  • Route 328 between Routes 93 and 56
  • Route 349 between the Jackson County line and Route 160
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments