The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that the following routes in Vinton County are restricted as of 9:30 a.m., due to partially covered with water:
- Route 160 between Routes 32 and 324
- Route 160 between Routes 324 and 349
- Route 278 between Routes 50 and 677
- Route 328 between Routes 93 and 56
- Route 349 between the Jackson County line and Route 160
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.