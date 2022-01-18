Inclement winter weather has caused service delays for Rumpke customers in the Waverly Region, which includes Jackson County.
“When we consider our operation, our top priority is always the safety of our people – our employees and the customers we service,” said William Youck, Waverly Region Vice President. “With such treacherous road conditions, we made the decision to delay service by one day.”
Rumpke will be collecting material on Saturday, operating on a one day delay.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers, as we work diligently to provide the exceptional service they have come to expect,” Youck said.
Residents are instructed to place material curbside, starting tomorrow (Jan. 19, 2022), based on a one day collection delay. Rumpke will make every attempt to collect material.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.