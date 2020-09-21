McARTHUR — The village will have a new fire chief taking the helm at the end of the month.
At the regular meeting of the McArthur village council, councilmembers moved to hire Curt Russ as the permanent fire chief for the village. Russ has been serving as a firefighter since 1992 and was previously appointed to the role of captain. Russ also serves as a safety and health consultant for the Ohio Department of Health.
Russ is taking over for interim fire chief Tim Ward, who took the role after the retirement of longtime McArthur Fire Chief Chuck Fri.
A few candidates were in line for the position, and McArthur Mayor Steve Hammond noted that area leaders in firefighting assisted with the interview process.
Other items on the meeting agenda:
- Tentatively scheduled the village’s trick-or-treat for Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Village officials noted this time is subject to any mandates passed down from the governor’s office.
- Heard an update from Councilperson Dave Gill about the state of the village’s siren. Gill told council that the tower where the siren rests may need to be removed. Council also discussed moving the siren to Wyant park.
