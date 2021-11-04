JACKSON — A scrap tire collection day is slated for Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Jackson.
The event will take place near the Jackson City Garage, located at 10 E. Main St. in Jackson, by the city impound lot/baseball fields. The event is open to the general public with a disposal cost of $1 per tire. Only cash will be accepted.
This service is available on a first-come, first-served basis as long as space in the semi-trailer is available. Those disposing of tires will have to load their own tires onto the semi-trailer. Tires from businesses will not be accepted. Tires can be on rims, but must be passenger tires.
This event is being organized by the Jackson County Health Department in partnership with the GJMV Solid Waste District and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.