JACKSON — Fairgreens Road (County Road 78) in Lick Township is now closed at or about 900 Fairgreens Road. The closure is halfway between State Route 788 and Rice Road and is approximately 350 feet long.
“It is at the slip site that happened during the February 2019 FEMA flooding event,” explained Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller. “We are currently in Federal Arbitration with FEMA to try and resolve this issue, but in the meantime, we are not allowed to do anything to the site to fix it.”
Miller added, “All property owners are able to access their property from one side of the closing or the other.”
