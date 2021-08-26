Jeffrey Barger

MCARTHUR -- The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday responded to a shooting at a property on State Route 671 that left one man fatally wounded.

Deputies found 31-year-old Vincen Brown, the victim, laying in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. They administered first aid until Vinton County EMS arrived, and he was airlifted to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries, according to a press release.

Deputies found the suspect, Jeffrey Barger, 49, in the yard with a loaded shotgun. They apprehended him without incident. He was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail to await a bond hearing.

