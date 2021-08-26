MCARTHUR -- The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday responded to a shooting at a property on State Route 671 that left one man fatally wounded.
Deputies found 31-year-old Vincen Brown, the victim, laying in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. They administered first aid until Vinton County EMS arrived, and he was airlifted to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries, according to a press release.
Deputies found the suspect, Jeffrey Barger, 49, in the yard with a loaded shotgun. They apprehended him without incident. He was transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail to await a bond hearing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.