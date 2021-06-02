The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting nine deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2021 Memorial Day weekend, according to provisional statistics.
This Memorial Day saw fewer fatalities than last year, when there were 20 traffic deaths during the weekend.
When compared to the previous three year average, the number of fatalities dropped by 49 percent this year. The four-day reporting period began Friday, May 28 and ran through Monday, May 31.
State troopers made 25,658 traffic enforcement contacts; including 549 OVI arrests, 377 drug arrests and 3,720 safety belt citations. In addition, the Patrol made 13,448 non-enforcement contacts including 2,523 motorist assists.
In Jackson County, there were 713 incidents during the reporting period, while in Vinton County there were less at 137.
Troopers remind motorists that roadway safety is a shared responsibility. Everyone can contribute to making our roadways safer by following traffic laws, wearing safety belts and driving sober.
