WELLSTON — The schedule for the Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library (SMWPL) 2021 Board of Trustees meetings has been released. The Board of Trustees will meet on Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, and Dec. 14. All meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are held at Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library.

