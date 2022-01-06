WELLSTON — The schedule for the Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library (SMWPL) 2022 Board of Trustees meetings has been released. The Board of Trustees will meet on Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, and Dec. 13. All meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are held at Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments