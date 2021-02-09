Sheriff's of both Vinton and Jackson Counties have declared separate snow emergencies for each county.

Sheriff Cain of Vinton issued a Level 2 Snow Emergency as of approximately 1 a.m. Feb. 9. Meanwhile, Sheriff Frazier issued a slightly less dangerous Level 1 Snow Emergency for Jackson as of 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 9. 

Residents of both counties are encouraged to use caution when commuting today as roads can be icy.

