Ross County Humane Society is partnering with Vinton County Dog Warden and RASCAL Units to provide low cost spay and neutering to dog owners in the county. The clinic is set to be held on March 26, 2021 at the Vinton County Fairgrounds.

Registration for the event will take place on March 5 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Vinton County Dog shelter in McArthur. Surgery costs will vary from $73 up to $148 depending on the gender and size of the dog.Only 35 spaces are available and will likely fill quickly. Pre-payment in cash only will be accepted and is non-refundable.

Pricing will break down as following:

For spaying:

  • up to 20 pounds — $65
  • 20.1 to 40 pounds — $70
  • 40.1 to 60 pounds — $75
  • 60.1 to 80 pounds — $85
  • 80.1 to 100 pounds — $95
  • 100.1 to 150 pounds — $115
  • 150.1 pounds and up — $135

For neutering:

  • up to 20 pounds — $55
  • 20.1 to 40 pounds — $60
  • 40.1 to 60 pounds — $ 65
  • 60.1 to 80 pounds — $70
  • 80.1 to 100 pounds — $85
  • 100.1 to 150 pounds — $115
  • 150.1 pounds and up — $140

Only dogs will be accepted and the owner must be a Vinton County resident.Any questions can be directed to the Ross County Human Society at 740-775-6808.

