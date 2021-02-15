Ross County Humane Society is partnering with Vinton County Dog Warden and RASCAL Units to provide low cost spay and neutering to dog owners in the county. The clinic is set to be held on March 26, 2021 at the Vinton County Fairgrounds.
Registration for the event will take place on March 5 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Vinton County Dog shelter in McArthur. Surgery costs will vary from $73 up to $148 depending on the gender and size of the dog.Only 35 spaces are available and will likely fill quickly. Pre-payment in cash only will be accepted and is non-refundable.
Pricing will break down as following:
For spaying:
- up to 20 pounds — $65
- 20.1 to 40 pounds — $70
- 40.1 to 60 pounds — $75
- 60.1 to 80 pounds — $85
- 80.1 to 100 pounds — $95
- 100.1 to 150 pounds — $115
- 150.1 pounds and up — $135
For neutering:
- up to 20 pounds — $55
- 20.1 to 40 pounds — $60
- 40.1 to 60 pounds — $ 65
- 60.1 to 80 pounds — $70
- 80.1 to 100 pounds — $85
- 100.1 to 150 pounds — $115
- 150.1 pounds and up — $140
Only dogs will be accepted and the owner must be a Vinton County resident.Any questions can be directed to the Ross County Human Society at 740-775-6808.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.