WELLSTON — The City of Wellston will be conducting a spring clean-up for residents with garbage service within the city limits the week of May 3 through May 22.

Customers can set out trash on their normal trash day during that week. Fees for excessive garbage and large items will not apply during that week only.

All furniture must still be wrapped and sealed in plastic before being picked up. All trash must be bagged or boxed and not to exceed 50 pounds; carpet and rugs must be cut into small pieces and bagged.

Items that will not be taken are as follows: tires, paint, building materials/shingles, hazardous materials, propane tanks, motor oil, and scrap metal.

After the clean-up week, large and excessive garbage will be charged as outlined by city ordinance.

