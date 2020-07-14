The State Controlling Board recently approved the release of coronavirus (COVID-19) relief aid to support local schools in the 93rd House District and across the state, says State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill).
“I am confident that our local schools in the 93rd House District will use these funds to further prepare to bring our students back into the classroom this fall,” said Stephens. “Our schools are such an essential part of our communities and I applaud the state Controlling Board for securing these necessary funds.”
The school aid is being distributed based on enrollment, with additional funding to support students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students, as well as transportation obligations.
According to the Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the federal coronavirus relief aid can be used for a variety of needs, including protective equipment and sanitation and remote learning.
The 93rd House District will receive $1,323,748 in aid for area school districts.
Here’s how they will fare under the approved plan:
· Jackson City — $145,894
· Oak Hill Union Local — $83,665
· Wellston City — $88,027
The board’s actions released $100 million in total for schools across the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.