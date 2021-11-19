Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, Nov. 25. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of that holiday.

Village of Coalton

All Coalton Village Offices will be Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26. All village offices will re-open on Monday, Nov. 29. The holiday does affect the trash pick-up schedule. Rumpke will be picking up trash on Saturday instead of Friday that week.

City of Jackson

All Jackson City Offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25. All city offices will re-open on Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Friday (Nov. 26) with Friday’s normal trash route. Residents should have their garbage bagged or boxed and out to the curbside no later than 6 a.m.

Village of Oak Hill

All Oak Hill Village Offices will be closed Thursday, Nov 25, and Friday, Nov. 26. All village offices will re-open on Monday, Nov. 29. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.

City of Wellston

All Wellston City Offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26. Thursday’s trash will be picked up on Wednesday (Nov. 24), while Friday’s trash will be picked up on Monday (Nov. 29).

Jackson County

All Jackson County government offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26. The offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29.

The Jackson County Clerk of Courts Title Department/BMV will be closed as follows for the Thanksgiving Holiday: Closed Thursday, Nov. 25, through Saturday, Nov. 27, and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 29, at 8 am.

