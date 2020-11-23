Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, Nov. 26. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of that holiday.
Village of Coalton
The Coalton Village Office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. The village office will re-open on Monday, Nov. 30. The holiday does affect the trash pick-up schedule. Trash will be picked up on Saturday instead of Friday that week.
City of Jackson
All Jackson City Offices will be closed. All city offices will re-open on Friday, Nov. 27. Thursday's garbage will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 27, with Friday's normal route. All garbage is to be at the curbside no later than 6:30 a.m. on the day of pickup.
Village of Oak Hill
The Oak Hill Village Office will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. The village office will re-open on Monday, Nov. 30. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.
City of Wellston
Wellston City offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. The city offices will re-open on Monday, Nov. 30. Wednesday and Thursday's garbage routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Friday and Monday's garbage routes will be picked up on Monday, Nov. 30. Customers need to have their garbage out early on these two days as the garbage truck may run a little earlier than normal.
Jackson County
All Jackson County government offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. The offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30.
