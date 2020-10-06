The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
For the week beginning Oct. 5:
State Route 139 bridge replacement – State Route 139 will be reduced to one, 10-foot lane between State Route 32 and Chestnut Grove Road beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2020
For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.
