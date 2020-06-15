The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
JACKSON COUNTY:
For the week beginning June 15, 2020:
- Route 35 bridge maintenance – Route 35 will be reduced to one lane in each direction over Indian Creek, between the two Centerville Road intersections. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.
- Route 35 resurfacing – Route 35 between Springer Road and Brohard Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction for this construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.
- Route 788 culvert replacement – Route 788 will be closed for five days between Fairgreens Road and Sand Hill Road starting Monday, June 1, at 8 a.m. Traffic will be detoured around the closure via Route 788 and Route 93. Estimated completion: Friday, June 5 by 4 p.m.
- Route 279 bridge replacement – Route 279 between Tommy Been Road and West Main Street in Oak Hill is reduced to one eight-and-a-half foot lane. Traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. Tommy Bean Road is closed at Route 279 for 60 days. Traffic is being detoured using Route 279 and local routes. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.
- Raysville Road bridge replacement - Raysville Road between Borland Road and Route 327 is closed for this construction. Traffic will be detoured around the closure via Raysville Road to Route 327 to Twin Bridge Road. Estimated completion: Fall 2020.
- Route 124 resurfacing – Route 124 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday between Route 327 and the Vinton County line. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.
For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.