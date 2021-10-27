LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Ramey Drive in Liberty Township is now closed at two bridge locations. The first bridge that had to be closed (T-517-2.07) is between Hunter Road and Harrison Road and the second bridge that had to be closed (T-517-2.94) is between Harrison Road and Hammertown Road. These two bridges will remain closed for an extended period of time because there is no funding at the current time to replace them.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments