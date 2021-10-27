LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Ramey Drive in Liberty Township is now closed at two bridge locations. The first bridge that had to be closed (T-517-2.07) is between Hunter Road and Harrison Road and the second bridge that had to be closed (T-517-2.94) is between Harrison Road and Hammertown Road. These two bridges will remain closed for an extended period of time because there is no funding at the current time to replace them.
