Jackson – The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle crash, non-injury, crash that occurred at approximately 12:06 p.m. on State Route 32 at the intersection of Mayhew Road.
The crash occurred when a red 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Aaron Hagen, 24, of Hamden, Ohio, was traveling southbound on State Route 32, in the right lane, was struck by a motorist attempting to cross State Route 32 from Mayhew Road. A black 2015 Ford Escape, driven by Wanda Edwards, 54, of Crown City, Ohio failed to yield the right of way from a stop as it began to cross State Route 32 and struck Mr. Hagen’s vehicle on the passenger side.
The crash remains under investigation. Motorists are reminded to not drive distracted and always wear their safety belts.
