SCIOTO TOWNSHIP — County Road 73 (Van Fossan Road East) in Scioto Township in Jackson County will be closed starting Monday, August 3, for approximately one to two weeks depending on the weather. The closing is just East of Flaker Road and is for a large pipe replacement project. The pipe was damaged in the February 2018 during a FEMA flooding event.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments