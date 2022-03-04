VCHD is accepting sealed bids on the following: 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 4WD, 213,020 miles. Sold as-is with no warranty or guarantee. The Board of Health has a right to refuse any and/or all bids. Bids are due no later than March 14, sent to: The Vinton County Health Department Attn: Sealed Bid 31927 State Route 93 McArthur, OH 45651. Sealed bids will be opened March 23 at the Board of Health meeting.
