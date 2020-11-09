Veteran’s Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of that holiday.

Village of Coalton

The Coalton Village Office will be closed. The village office will re-open on Thursday, Nov. 12. The holiday doesn’t affect the trash pick-up schedule. Trash will be picked up on Friday per normal.

City of Jackson

All Jackson City Offices will be closed. All city offices will re-open on Thursday, Nov. 12. Wednesday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 10, along with Tuesday’s normal pick-up. All garbage is to be at the curb no later than 6:30 a.m. on the day of your scheduled pick-up.

Village of Oak Hill

The Oak Hill Village Office will be closed. The village office will re-open on Thursday, Nov. 12. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.

City of Wellston

All Wellston City Offices will be closed. All city offices will re-open on Thursday, Nov. 12. Garbage pick up on Wednesday will be collected with Thursday’s route.

Jackson County

All Jackson County government offices will be closed. The offices will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 12.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments