Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of that holiday.

Village of Coalton

All Coalton Village Offices will be closed and will re-open on Monday, Nov. 15, at noon. The holiday doesn’t affects the trash pick-up schedule. Rumpke will pick up trash per normal.

City of Jackson

All City of Jackson Offices/Departments will be closed and will re-open on Friday, Nov. 12. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Wednesday (Nov. 10) with Wednesday’s regular trash route. Residents should have their garbage bagged or boxed and out to the curbside no later than 6 a.m.

Village of Oak Hill

All Oak Hill Village Offices will be closed and will re-open on Friday, Nov. 12. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.

City of Wellston

All Wellston City Offices will be closed, and will re-open on Friday, Nov. 12. Thursday’s trash will be picked up on Friday, along with the regular trash route. Have your garbage out early as crews will be running double routes.

Jackson County

All Jackson County government offices will be closed and will re-open on Friday, Nov. 12.

