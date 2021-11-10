Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of that holiday.
Village of Coalton
All Coalton Village Offices will be closed and will re-open on Monday, Nov. 15, at noon. The holiday doesn’t affects the trash pick-up schedule. Rumpke will pick up trash per normal.
City of Jackson
All City of Jackson Offices/Departments will be closed and will re-open on Friday, Nov. 12. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Wednesday (Nov. 10) with Wednesday’s regular trash route. Residents should have their garbage bagged or boxed and out to the curbside no later than 6 a.m.
Village of Oak Hill
All Oak Hill Village Offices will be closed and will re-open on Friday, Nov. 12. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.
City of Wellston
All Wellston City Offices will be closed, and will re-open on Friday, Nov. 12. Thursday’s trash will be picked up on Friday, along with the regular trash route. Have your garbage out early as crews will be running double routes.
Jackson County
All Jackson County government offices will be closed and will re-open on Friday, Nov. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.