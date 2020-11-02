The Vinton County Health Department and The Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton Solid Waste Management District will hold a clean-up day on Nov. 7 next to the Vinton County Fair Grounds from 9 a.m. to noon.
Appliances, scrap metal, newspapers, corrugated cardboard, food and beverage cans, glass bottles and jars will be accepted without charge. No building material; no paint; no pressurized tanks unless they are cut in half. All appliances must be free of Freon.
The health department received a Mosquito Control grant through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. This grant allows the department to accept tires at no fee for our 2020 Fall Cleanup Day. Please make sure all tires are free of debris.
Please be advised that individuals are only legally allowed to transport ten or fewer tires at a time, but there is no limit as to how many can be brought. No tires can be accepted from business facilities.
For additional information, contact the Vinton County Health Department at 740-596-0473 or 800-596-5233 or visit its website at www.vintonohhealth.org.
The clean-up is for Vinton County residents only and is made possible by the volunteer services of Jim Woltz of Woltz Excavating and McKee’s Salvage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.