The Vinton County Health Department and The Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton Solid Waste Management District will hold a clean-up day on Nov. 7 next to the Vinton County Fair Grounds from 9 a.m. to noon.

Appliances, scrap metal, newspapers, corrugated cardboard, food and beverage cans, glass bottles and jars will be accepted without charge. No building material; no paint; no pressurized tanks unless they are cut in half. All appliances must be free of Freon.

The health department received a Mosquito Control grant through the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. This grant allows the department to accept tires at no fee for our 2020 Fall Cleanup Day. Please make sure all tires are free of debris.

Please be advised that individuals are only legally allowed to transport ten or fewer tires at a time, but there is no limit as to how many can be brought. No tires can be accepted from business facilities.

For additional information, contact the Vinton County Health Department at 740-596-0473 or 800-596-5233 or visit its website at www.vintonohhealth.org.

The clean-up is for Vinton County residents only and is made possible by the volunteer services of Jim Woltz of Woltz Excavating and McKee’s Salvage.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments